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Las Vegas Shooting Video #6 "Forensic acoustic proof of SECOND shooter in the Las Vegas massacre"
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104 views • March 01, 2020
This video was uploaded 10-9-2017 by The Health Ranger. "Mike Adams breaks down the two separate distances used by shooters at the venue".
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