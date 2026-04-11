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NWO: Canada's government on “racial discrimination day” while anti-White hate runs wild
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Press For Truth (Dan Dicks)

Dan Dicks, a fellow Canadian, speaks on Canada’s domestic police known as the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and its promotion of “racial discrimination day” while anti-White racism runs amok in Canada. 

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaant-whiteelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscanadian governmentfishers of menfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueracial discrimination day
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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