High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

The Moho


Apr 7, 2024


Amazing Transformation Of A Puppy Thrown Into The Deep Forest, Crying In Pain And Despair


His survival was so miraculous. Lulu had very happy days.

He doesn't worry about anything. Thank you for accompanying Lulu...

See you in the next stories.


#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpZ7crKTQWo

