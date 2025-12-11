Gary Sadlemyer’s Last Mumble: 49 Years of Script-Reading Stupidity Ends Tomorrow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gary Sadlemyer, a 49-year veteran of Omaha radio, retires from KFAB on December 12, 2025. Known for anchoring the Good Morning Show and serving as program director, his long career shaped local news and talk radio in Nebraska.
