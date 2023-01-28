Strong Explosions Rocked the Iranian city of Isfahan, IRAN - Drone Attack is reported on the video - Oil Fire in Azarshahr too.

I used the image from the oil blaze mentioned below. It was a silent, so couldn't upload. Strong explosion rocked the Iranian city of Isfahan, — IRNA reports. So far no victims reporte...Drone attack is reported on the video
Also, 🔥According to such media channels, quoting Isfahan Governorate Deputy for Political Security, the explosion took place in one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) munitions production centers, with no injured civilians or military personnel reported.(Other reporting that it is not from Isfahan it is from estern Azerbaijan province in iran)
ALSO, 🔥Persian and Azeri Channels report that a Large explosion and then a large fire took place in the Tofarakan (Azarshahr) industrial town, located 40 Km of Tabriz, Iranian Province of East Azerbaijan,this is reported as oli factory on fire
