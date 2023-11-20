Israeli Hermes-450 drone crashes helplessly in Lebanese sky

Israeli Hermes-450 drone was shot down in the skies of Lebanon by Hezbollah troops by Iranian-made 358 anti-aircraft missile. During a reconnaissance mission, the drone was damaged after being hit and debris falling in Asba' Al-Jalil of Finger of Galilee area. So far Israel has suffered the loss of 16 drones to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

