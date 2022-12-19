WORLD PREMIERE: These Little Ones
Millions of children vanish each year.
83,000 each month.
2,700 a day.
115 per hour.
1 every 30 seconds.
It makes you wonder…where do they all go?
From the producers of “Watch the Water”, directors Matthew Miller Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer tackle the dark underworld of CPS sex trafficking, elite pedophilia, and the shady death of truth seeking icon Isaac Kappy.
