Who Are Calley & Casey Means And Why Won’t They Talk About Vaccines? The MAHA Newcomers Are Focusing On Fruit Loops & Processed Food While Minimizing The Impact Of Toxic Jabs. That Needs To Change.

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





“Most Americans support most vaccines - as they should.” - Calley Means





Did he really say that? If you don’t know Calley Means, he is the latest, highly platformed, Tucker Carlson anointed, evangelist for the medical freedom community and YES, he said that. He actually has lot to say about food & chronic disease (and also his new book and health care company) … but virtually NOTHING about vaccines.





That’s weird.





Look, I think everyone can agree that discussions about toxins in our air, water, food & soil and their relationship to chronic disease are certainly important. The American diet, highly processed foods, the flawed CDC recommended food pyramid, water fluoridation, soil degradation, geo-engineering and more are all impact items that should be addressed by local communities, health officials and advocacy groups nationwide.





However, this discussion should never exclude or minimize in any way, shape or form, the critical and immediate devastation wreaked on human bodies by the COVID mRNA shots. Nor should we minimize or ignore the CDC recommended childhood vaccination schedule as a root cause of most chronic health issues.





Medical freedom newcomers Calley & Casey Means have burst on the scene (seemingly overnight) and while I appreciate their concerns about food and chronic health, it is slightly bizarre that they continually minimize the impact of vaccines.





That needs to change.





We discuss this and MORE today on the Shannon Joy Show!





______________________________________

Show Resources:





Tucker Carlson Interview W/ The Means Sibling:

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1824502384254693487





The Calley Means Tweet:

https://x.com/calleymeans/status/1672299174052904961





Grady Means Background & Connections:

https://gradymeans.com/about/





________________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:





Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!





The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy