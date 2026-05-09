I love horses, I have always dreamed of owning one. I love all kinds of horses, so here's a variety to dream about! Have you ever owned a Heart Horse? Or, has a Heart Horse owned you? Maybe I might make that dream come true someday, but for now, Let's celebrate Heart Horses



Horse of my Heart

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music



verse



I wish I'd found you, many years ago

My love for horses, was so strong, you know

But now time, has met up, with opportunity

Now I'm looking at you, and You're looking at me





Chorus



You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Horse of my heart





verse



I don't actually know, who rescued who

Cause you heal me, just as much as I heal you

Let's go explore the woods, lose track of hours

Let's go get lost, in fields of wildflowers





Chorus



You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Horse of my heart



Bridge



I see you through, every challenge, every storm

You see me through, every bump, in the road

We'll go through life together, without doubt or fear

Because we'll help each other, year after year





Chorus



You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Horse of my heart



You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend

You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend

From now on, we'll never be apart

Forever you are

Horse of my heart





Forever you are



Horse of my heart





