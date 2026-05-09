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I love horses, I have always dreamed of owning one. I love all kinds of horses, so here's a variety to dream about! Have you ever owned a Heart Horse? Or, has a Heart Horse owned you? Maybe I might make that dream come true someday, but for now, Let's celebrate Heart Horses
Horse of my Heart
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
verse
I wish I'd found you, many years ago
My love for horses, was so strong, you know
But now time, has met up, with opportunity
Now I'm looking at you, and You're looking at me
Chorus
You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend
From now on, we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart
verse
I don't actually know, who rescued who
Cause you heal me, just as much as I heal you
Let's go explore the woods, lose track of hours
Let's go get lost, in fields of wildflowers
Chorus
You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend
From now on, we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart
Bridge
I see you through, every challenge, every storm
You see me through, every bump, in the road
We'll go through life together, without doubt or fear
Because we'll help each other, year after year
Chorus
You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend
From now on, we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart
You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways, hard to comprehend
From now on, we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart