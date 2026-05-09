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Horse Of My Heart - Gail Carson
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I love horses, I have always dreamed of owning one. I love all kinds of horses, so here's a variety to dream about! Have you ever owned a Heart Horse? Or, has a Heart Horse owned you? Maybe I might make that dream come true someday, but for now, Let's celebrate Heart Horses

Horse of my Heart
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music

verse

I wish I'd found you, many years ago
My love for horses, was so strong, you know
But now time, has met up, with opportunity
Now I'm looking at you, and You're looking at me


Chorus

You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart


verse

I don't actually know, who rescued who
Cause you heal me, just as much as I heal you
Let's go explore the woods, lose track of  hours
Let's go get lost, in fields of wildflowers


Chorus

You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart

Bridge

I see you through, every challenge, every storm
You see me through, every bump, in the road
We'll go through life together, without doubt or fear
Because  we'll help each other, year after year 


Chorus

You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart

You're the Horse of my Heart, there's no finer friend
You heal me in ways,  hard to comprehend
From now on,  we'll never be apart
Forever you are
Horse of my heart


Forever you are

Horse of my heart


Keywords
aicountryhorse loverheart horsehorse dreamer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy