Exposing Child Trafficking In The US
The Kokoda Kid
83 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

Redacted News looks into the evidence surrounding child trafficking carried out within the United States, with many governmental authorities allegedly being quite aware of this evil practice.

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'Conspiracy Theory' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or  Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sat22:25

