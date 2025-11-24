🚨Support Jewish people or they will come after you - US Ambassador Huckabee

🚨 Support Jewish people or they will come after you — US Ambassador

Mike Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel, issued a stark warning during a public address:

"If we don’t stand with the Jewish people, then one day they’re going to come after us too."

Adding:

Throwback: CIA kept Dalai Lama on its payroll

Surprise, surprise! The Tibetan 'independence movement' was used as a tool by the CIA to weaken China.

Documents declassified in the 1990s revealed that the Dalai Lama himself was receiving about $180,000 a year from the CIA.

💵 The CIA allocated about $1.7 million annually to the Tibetan separatists, with that money being spent on training and supplying militants, as well as on separatist propaganda.

Ironically, the Dalai Lama would later criticize the CIA program in his 1991 autobiography, lamenting that the spy agency – who would have thought – did not really care about the Tibetan independence but was simply bent on destabilizing China.