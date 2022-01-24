And the Feds are EVERYWHERE | Real America's Voice on the Scene

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Real America's Voice on the scene...
WATCH: Thousands Gather In DC For #DefeatTheMandates Protest Against Medical Apartheid…
How beautiful is this - not a mask in sight especially in DC where the mask mandate and the Covid vaccine passport is enforced🥊 HUGE CROWD