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Who Really Is Jesus/Yeshua & What Truly Was His Mission?*Was It Really All About Sacrifice? Or Not?*
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56 views • May 31, 2022
Who Was And What Were The True Teachings Of Jesus-Yehoshua-Yeshua?*Essene Teacher Of Righteousness*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVQ24RFhOZg&;t=1307s
A Message From Yeshua (Jesus) "You Are Free"*Choosing Our Reality & Ascending Out Of This Paradigm*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVRQ0J8iwjE&;t=374s
Celebrating Yeshua (Jesus) Our Eternal Life(& After Life) & The Ascended World To Come*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4jRHkdOFls
Who Really Was Yeshua/Jesus?*What was His Mission?*Was There An Immaculate Conception?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yCtwWXhKKk
Message From Yeshua (Jesus) About Overcoming The Upcoming Challenges*Exposing The Control Matrix*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9htJ8-EWDoo&;t=206s
Message From Yeshua (Jesus) About The Second Coming-The Book Of Revelation & These Times*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zveBX4Cr20
Sharing Some Thoughts While In A Graveyard On Religion-Spirituality-Yeshua-Jesus-Dogma Afterlife*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EgLCDqxUKc
The Healings Of Jesus/Yeshua & How We Can Do Even Greater Things
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKHmtbnn5lc
Urgent Message From Yeshua & The Guides About The Lions Gate Energies*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm5FEuxjGD4
The True Mission Of The Anointed One Yeshua/Jesus*His Real Relationship With Mary Magdalene*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfeZ7EW_D1w
A Prayer (Mantra) Of Peace To Jesus (Yeshua) & Mary (Mother Mary & Mary Magdelene-Shekinah)*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdHrGH9p1e0
https://discover.hubpages.com/education/supernatural_powers_and_indian_yogis
https://www.mahavatarbabaji.com/
http://yogananda.com.au/gurus/yukteswar01.html
https://sites.google.com/site/himalayanyogisecrets/
https://www.livescience.com/59514-cultures-that-practiced-human-sacrifice.html
https://www.compellingtruth.org/blood-sacrifice.html
https://www.unboundedwisdom.com/the-hidden-knowledge-behind-blood-sacrifice-animal-and-human-sacrifice/
https://thecountriesof.com/largest-religions-in-the-world/
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Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVQ24RFhOZg&;t=1307s
A Message From Yeshua (Jesus) "You Are Free"*Choosing Our Reality & Ascending Out Of This Paradigm*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVRQ0J8iwjE&;t=374s
Celebrating Yeshua (Jesus) Our Eternal Life(& After Life) & The Ascended World To Come*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4jRHkdOFls
Who Really Was Yeshua/Jesus?*What was His Mission?*Was There An Immaculate Conception?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yCtwWXhKKk
Message From Yeshua (Jesus) About Overcoming The Upcoming Challenges*Exposing The Control Matrix*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9htJ8-EWDoo&;t=206s
Message From Yeshua (Jesus) About The Second Coming-The Book Of Revelation & These Times*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zveBX4Cr20
Sharing Some Thoughts While In A Graveyard On Religion-Spirituality-Yeshua-Jesus-Dogma Afterlife*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EgLCDqxUKc
The Healings Of Jesus/Yeshua & How We Can Do Even Greater Things
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKHmtbnn5lc
Urgent Message From Yeshua & The Guides About The Lions Gate Energies*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rm5FEuxjGD4
The True Mission Of The Anointed One Yeshua/Jesus*His Real Relationship With Mary Magdalene*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfeZ7EW_D1w
A Prayer (Mantra) Of Peace To Jesus (Yeshua) & Mary (Mother Mary & Mary Magdelene-Shekinah)*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdHrGH9p1e0
https://discover.hubpages.com/education/supernatural_powers_and_indian_yogis
https://www.mahavatarbabaji.com/
http://yogananda.com.au/gurus/yukteswar01.html
https://sites.google.com/site/himalayanyogisecrets/
https://www.livescience.com/59514-cultures-that-practiced-human-sacrifice.html
https://www.compellingtruth.org/blood-sacrifice.html
https://www.unboundedwisdom.com/the-hidden-knowledge-behind-blood-sacrifice-animal-and-human-sacrifice/
https://thecountriesof.com/largest-religions-in-the-world/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
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