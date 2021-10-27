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Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth
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270 views • October 27, 2021
Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth
Produced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2019
For more Vaxxed II resources please visit: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/education/vaxxed2
In VAXXED II: The People’s Truth, Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent’s mind, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?”
I posted the transcript of the Q & A Webinar the Vaxxed II Panel conducted at my blog posts:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-truth.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
Produced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2019
For more Vaxxed II resources please visit: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/education/vaxxed2
In VAXXED II: The People’s Truth, Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent’s mind, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?”
I posted the transcript of the Q & A Webinar the Vaxxed II Panel conducted at my blog posts:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/vaxxed-ii-peoples-truth.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
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