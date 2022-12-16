NO LONGER A CONSPIRACY THEORY CIA KILLED JFK and CREATED THE WORD CONSPIRACY THEORY

TUCKER REVEALS FROM CREDIBLE SOURCE, NO LONGER A CONSPIRACY THEORY THAT JFK WAS ASSASSINATION WAS ORCHESTRATED BY THE CIA AND THE DEEPSTATE...

REMEMBER WHAT JFK WANTED TO DO WAS DESTROY THE CIA.

GET READY AS MAJOR BOOMS AND BIG REVEALS ARE COMING.

WHITEHATS IN CONTROL.

ONE OF THE TRUMP CARDS BEING PLAYED, DECLASS JFK AND MORE TO COME...