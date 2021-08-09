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The O'Connell Report: #159 - NSO Group & The Biggest Secret Behind Rothschild's Israeli Cyber Domination
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56 views • August 09, 2021
NSO and Pegasus "back door" software is 'big ongoing news' and the revelations will continue in this MSM and Alt Media "controlled release". But what is the giant 'back end' to this rehashed Israeli private intelligence group 'spying teaser' being pushed hard around the planet?
NSO and their activities is small fry nothing burger material compared to the giant back end the controlled media of all kinds wont talk about - Israeli total and utter, complete, penetration of the planets critical infrastructure, and biggest hardware and software companies like Microsoft (including Windows) and Intel Corporation.
Re: Brendon O'Connell (Mirror)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
NSO and their activities is small fry nothing burger material compared to the giant back end the controlled media of all kinds wont talk about - Israeli total and utter, complete, penetration of the planets critical infrastructure, and biggest hardware and software companies like Microsoft (including Windows) and Intel Corporation.
Re: Brendon O'Connell (Mirror)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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