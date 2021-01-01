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FOREVER'S END - SUSTAINABLE DESTRUCTION - 1986 to 2021 and BEYOND! - AN ORIGINAL AMERICAN HARD ROCKING TRUE HEAVY METAL BAND! This is Our Musical Christmas House! HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021!" - Link Below!
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110 views • January 01, 2021
Find Me at: fubar.com/metalsays
"I know it's a crazy site, yet it's the only one that didn't erase me or lock me out or delete me entirely. Friend me on fubar! Peace."
A Project for World Peace! - Through Blowing the Eardrums of Mankind!
"ha ha ha HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! BE STRONG! If you do not, then you did not! KEEP THE FAITH! GOD HAS OUR BACKS! AMEN! This Video is just me messing around video-ing lol while my band was playing in the back ground and changing all the Christmas Lights."
The Year of the Metal Ox 2021
https://livejapan.com/en/article-a0000815/
"I know it's a crazy site, yet it's the only one that didn't erase me or lock me out or delete me entirely. Friend me on fubar! Peace."
A Project for World Peace! - Through Blowing the Eardrums of Mankind!
"ha ha ha HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! BE STRONG! If you do not, then you did not! KEEP THE FAITH! GOD HAS OUR BACKS! AMEN! This Video is just me messing around video-ing lol while my band was playing in the back ground and changing all the Christmas Lights."
The Year of the Metal Ox 2021
https://livejapan.com/en/article-a0000815/
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