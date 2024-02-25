Hymn: ONCE FOR ALL – FREE FROM THE LAW, 20240224

(Matthew 5:17; Romans 7:1-4; 10:4; Galatians 3:24; 4:5)
Philip P. Bliss - 1838–1876
Free from the
law, O happy condition, Jesus has bled and there is remission, Cursed by the
law and bruised by the fall,
Grace hath redeemed us once for all.
Refrain
Once for
all, O sinner, receive it,
Once for all, O brother, believe it;
Cling to the cross, the burden will fall,
Christ hath redeemed us once for all.
Now we are
free, there’s no condemnation, Jesus provides a perfect salvation.
Come unto Me, O hear His sweet call, Come, and He saves us once for all.
Refrain
Children of God, O glorious calling, Surely His grace
will keep us from falling;
Passing from death to life at His call; Blessed salvation once for all.
Refrain
