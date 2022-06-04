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Uvalde Mother Rescues Children - Cowardly Cops Run and Hide
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1457 views • June 04, 2022
Additionally, Gomez was told by “someone in law enforcement” that if “she kept talking to the media and sharing her story she might face some kind of violation for obstruction of justice,” CBS News reported. Gomez’s remarks come as the Uvalde Police Department is reportedly no longer cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the shooting in the wake a DPS spokesman claiming the police’s 75-minute delayed response was “the wrong decision.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mother-who-rescued-her-children-during-uvalde-school-shooting-speaks-out-not-one-officer-inside-the-school/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mother-who-rescued-her-children-during-uvalde-school-shooting-speaks-out-not-one-officer-inside-the-school/
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