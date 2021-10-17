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What if your father was like John Wayne Gacy, you lived, he uncaught? Your move.
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101 views • October 17, 2021
Do you have to see a serial killer in action to believe they exist. Or, do you start looking at a body count around just a single individual and see there is maybe some things that need to be looked into.
Monsanto, Agent Orange, and there ability to make farmers mostly in India commit suicide over being forced to buy Monsanto seeds go bankrupt and maybe Monsanto then owns their land might be just a little grain of sand red flag.
Who maybe had something to do with the painting of steel beams the 3 months prior to 9/11?
Well inquiring minds would like to know.
Monsanto, Agent Orange, and there ability to make farmers mostly in India commit suicide over being forced to buy Monsanto seeds go bankrupt and maybe Monsanto then owns their land might be just a little grain of sand red flag.
Who maybe had something to do with the painting of steel beams the 3 months prior to 9/11?
Well inquiring minds would like to know.
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