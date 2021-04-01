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Εύζωνας που μας έλιωσε #25η_Μαρτιου μικρό Ευζωνάκι
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10 views • April 01, 2021
Αρχή πολιτείας, απάσης νέων τροφά ~ Θεμέλιο κάθε πολιτείας είναι η ανατροφή των νέων ~ Πυθαγόρας ~
Το Ευζωνάκι που μας έλιωσε την #25η_Μαρτιου !!
Αξιος ο μικρός γλυκύτατος και Θεούλης, αφού κάνει & το επ' ώμου (να τον χαίρονται όλοι οι γονείς που γαλουχούν Ελληνικά τα τέκνα τους) !!
Το Ευζωνάκι που μας έλιωσε την #25η_Μαρτιου !!
Αξιος ο μικρός γλυκύτατος και Θεούλης, αφού κάνει & το επ' ώμου (να τον χαίρονται όλοι οι γονείς που γαλουχούν Ελληνικά τα τέκνα τους) !!
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