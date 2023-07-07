2 yrs ago 7-7-21 Canada Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Ends Restrictions Still Bows To The Covid-19 Vaccine

2 yrs ago 7-7-21 Canada Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Ends Restrictions Still Bows To The Covid-19 Vaccinecpachttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA0xkDMKFFQ&t
In Regina, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical officer of health, provide an update on the provincial response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic. Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone also takes part in the briefing via teleconference.
