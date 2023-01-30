Create New Account
Judgment is Coming ... to Begin in God's House!
A nation that turns from God, kills its young, defies God's laws and turns to idols instead will  suffer God's judgment. But where are the pastors, priests and prophets? Are they not doing the same things, leading the people astray and refusing to speak truth? Judgment will begin with God's house first, then the would at large.

