BEYOND EVIL

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Aplanetruth Published January 23, 2022 619 Views
Former FEMA Officer on What is in the nose swabs
https://rumble.com/vouz3m-even-the-pcr-test-is-a-bioweapon-for-total-control-of-ewe-must-watch.html
Links
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kessler-topaz-meltzer-checker-llp-133200765.html
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/articles/johns-hopkins-develops-tiny-machines-that-deliver-medicine-to-the-intestines
https://www.concentricbyginkgo.com/
https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/about/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/29/boogers-down-bidens-bid-to-reopen-schools-may-hinge-on-pooled-testing-cliques-478396
https://www.forbes.com/sites/amyfeldman/2021/09/17/as-synthetic-biology-company-ginkgo-bioworks-starts-trading-its-five-founders-briefly-become-billionaires/?sh=4298a3fd5980
https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/biden-urge-americans-vaccinated-christmas-nears-81870728
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kessler-topaz-meltzer-checker-llp-133200765.html
https://www.inscripta.com/technology
https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/GINKGO-BIOWORKS-HOLDINGS-127173269/news/Ginkgo-Bioworks-Adopts-Inscripta-s-Onyx-Digital-Genome-Engineering-Platform-to-Continue-Accelerating-37507007/
https://money.cnn.com/quote/shareholders/shareholders.html?symb=DNA&;subView=institutional
https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/26/pool-testing-covid-19/
https://endpts.com/exclusive-ginkgo-teams-with-unknown-upstart-in-hunt-for-covid-19-antibody/
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4433813-berkeley-lights-optofluidic-technology-strong-upside-therapeutic-development-buy?gclid=CjwKCAiA55mPBhBOEiwANmzoQvYfAMwXxR3S57SkVtRgP42jceXBtz2QHeA_Uxrvd8nfSdicZJjhBBoCBL4QAvD_BwE&;utm_campaign=14049528666&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_term=127999857095%5Edsa-1427141793820%5E%5E547854587984%5E%5E%5Es
https://www.berkeleylights.com/technology/
https://biomagneticsolutions.com/
https://www.berkeleylights.com/workflows/cell-therapy-development/
https://www.builtwithbiology.com/watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDkPezkHjcE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27a5hISvvYY
gigbio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGyCQsgc7Fk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHbW3R5q4hc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-9tc4NfK3k
If You Cannot BeLIEve That This Has Been Planned out by Our Controllers for Decades ,Watch this and see if looks familiar to the past couple years and pay particular attention to the ending!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfFwAjYIC9Q
My You Tube Reports more on this most critical subject for all
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6e-JsnmLGw
My Websites
https://avvi.info/
biomaghealer.org
tabublog.com
You Tube
aplanetruth 9,11 & 14
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBgBRGONWE5Dw5HcUBTCQXA
BiomagHealer
https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UCOslwW_HoMORuSFCj6Hk8_g/videos/upload?filter=%5B%5D&;sort=%7B%22columnType%22%3A%22date%22%2C%22sortOrder%22%3A%22DESCENDING%22%7D
Get Your Children OUT OF SCHOOL NOW before the Quarantining begins with the pool