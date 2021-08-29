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Worms found in masks. Go figure.
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163 views • August 29, 2021
Does it really surprise you? I think we all expect that there is a mask manufacturing factory pumping out millions of these facemasks. In all reality, not all masks are made at a factory and may contain hibernating worms ready to be sucked into your respiratory tract. So not only are we bringing in our own CO2 but were breathing in micro worms also.
These stupid facemasks are level I. Coronavirus and its variants are level III pathogens. Fauci is a liar for telling us that we are good wearing two masks. If anyone should know, it should be him. He lies to your face.
These stupid facemasks are level I. Coronavirus and its variants are level III pathogens. Fauci is a liar for telling us that we are good wearing two masks. If anyone should know, it should be him. He lies to your face.
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