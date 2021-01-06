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BREAKING NEWS, Watch Live: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT, US. Feds Shoot and Kill Innocent Woman protesting inside the capital
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115 views • January 06, 2021
The young women climbed onto a window sill and a cop opened fire at close to point blank range.
Graphic footage captured by Infowars shows the execution of a Trump-supporting woman being shot point-blank in the neck by police.
Mainstream media doesn’t want the American public to see this footage of an American patriot being shot dead for protesting in a taxpayer-funded building.
FULL VERSION
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-video-capitol-police-execute-unarmed-woman-carrying-trump-flag/
Graphic footage captured by Infowars shows the execution of a Trump-supporting woman being shot point-blank in the neck by police.
Mainstream media doesn’t want the American public to see this footage of an American patriot being shot dead for protesting in a taxpayer-funded building.
FULL VERSION
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-video-capitol-police-execute-unarmed-woman-carrying-trump-flag/
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