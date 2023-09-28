Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Oktoberfest Series 2023: Avery Brewing- The Kaiser 4.25/5*
channel image
Beer and Gear
77 Subscribers
3 views
Published 17 hours ago

She looked interesting and was. Not the best we've had this season but worth a look see. Running 8% for the ABV, the IBUs were best guessed as 35, The SRM is by my eye is a rich copper 36. Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I. Big 3 folks Proust! E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
lagerbeerandgearbrewsandviewsmarzenoktoberfestbiersoktoberfest-seriesavery-brewingthe-kaiser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket