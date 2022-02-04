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The Globalists Are An International Pedophile Ring Using Covid as the Pretext for Martial Law – FULL SHOW 2/3/22
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346 views • February 04, 2022
Exclusive: CNN's Zucker forced to step down over allegations he covered up criminal sexual activity at the fake news network. The New World Order house of cards is falling and the globalists are desperate - which makes them more dangerous than ever! Tune in and find out how we can fight back and win!
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