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Mandela Effect, Parallel Realities & 5th Dimension New Earth w/Von Galt
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57 views • September 19, 2021
Seattle hypnosis practitioner & author, Von Galt is talking about the Mandela Effect with Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased On the Fence'. Further clarity is discussed about the reality shifts that awakened people may be experiencing in their everyday lives. Von is an IT professional who has a private hypnosis practice and is writing a book on the metaphysic material brought forth from her clients. Combined with her Tibetan Buddhist spiritual tradition and her Laotian folklore upbringing about Lemuria, she brings ancient insights about this phenomenon that many in the west have yet to familiarize ourselves with until now. This is an exciting one. Let's get started.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities". https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
__________________________________________
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
__________________________________________
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet- Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
__________________________________________
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities". https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
__________________________________________
Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!!
Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/...
__________________________________________
'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect
Conferences and Meet- Ups
https://mandelaeffectconference.com/
__________________________________________
For more information
Visit: http://uotf.net
To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work:
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Patreon (Monthly Support)
https://www.patreon.com/uotf
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