Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Righteous.
Proverbs 21:3 (NIV).
3) To do what is right and just.
is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus desires righteousness and justice more than sacrifice.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3rmpnjst
#do #right #just #more #acceptable #Lord #sacrifice #Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.