Deep Dives with Denise Stephens: Bringing the heat now!

Denise Stephens had a career in pharmaceutical and medical sales for 15 years. In 2012 her husband was in a catastrophic ocean accident and rendered a quadriplegic.

Denise left her career in sales to be a devoted wife and caregiver.

Denise is a writer of essays (HopeLoveLive.com) with topics such as emotional healing, caregiving, and how to navigate through the medical industry.

She also writes for and operates DEEP DIVES on Telegram …an interactive channel that discusses intel-past and present, the Q maps, and Trump Comms.

