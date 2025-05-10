Vladimir Putin, in Meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Calls for 2-State Solution Based on Int'l Law

Vladimir Putin, in Meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Calls for Two-State Solution Based on International Law

“We have always been convinced that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved on the basis of universally recognized international law—specifically, through the creation of two states for two peoples,” said President Vladimir Putin.

Adding: this is referring to Zelensky's recent X posts, one is linked below with his comment.

Here's one from Zelensky with link:

Imagine the delusion in thinking you can make demands in your current position.

We all know what the game plan is, let’s get on with it.

“Putin didn’t accept our completely ridiculous demands from a place of extreme weakness reeeee, the war must go on with full western support.”

Theater and play pretend is all so tiresome.

Starting Monday, May 12, there must be a full and unconditional ceasefire – for at least 30 days. Together, we demand this from Russia. An unconditional ceasefire means without any conditions. Any attempt to set a condition or conditions is a sign of an effort to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1921199235304673393

