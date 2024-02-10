Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan]'s Defenders
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
30 views
Published 14 hours ago

“Well-Meaning, Elderly Man With A Poor Memory”?

* Joe couldn’t just take the win.

* Special counsel report: he has serious memory issues.

* Everyone sees clear issues.

* He quickly descends into anger.

* While defending memory, he forgets.

* His defenders jump into action.

* They will say literally anything — and have all said much worse things about Trump.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (9 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/9b0j5My8A5U

Keywords
double standardrule of lawtreasoncorruptioncover-uppolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenhypocrisytyrannyidiocracythird worldscandalaccountabilitylawlessnessinjusticerob schmittselective prosecutionprotection racketbanana republicirresponsibilitybidengatebiden crime familypuppet regimetwo-tiered justice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket