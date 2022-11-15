Diving Into The Intriguing World

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Katie’s research focuses on plant-fungal symbioses and their applications in sustainable agriculture, and the evolution, diversity, and ecology of plant-fungal symbioses
These investigations have led her to an array of interesting discoveries – all having to do with the innate complexities within our planet’s ecosystem…