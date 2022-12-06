Gabby Franco: Why I Left Venezuela For The US & How Gun Control Creeps In

Gabby Franco is, among many things, an Army wife, mother, Olympian, competitive shooter, firearms instructor, and Second Amendment advocate. She left her home in Venezuela to come to the united States to seek liberty from the oppression of the Chavez regime there. She joins me in this episode to talk about what life was like in Venezuela and why she desired to come to the US. We'll also spend time on why she finds the Second Amendment to be so powerful and advocates for it in light of the oppression she faced in Venezuela.





