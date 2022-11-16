UNDER FIRE With Russian Mobilization Soldiers in the Trenches of the Ukraine War

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Have a look inside the heads of Russian mobilization soldiers while they are in battle and under fire on the Lugansk and Kharkiv / Kharkov front line. In this report I am embeded with the Russian Army Mobilization/conscripted soldiers on the Lugansk and Kharkiv / Kharkov front line in the Russia-Ukraine war Zone. During my time with them a Ukraine started shelling the position from very close and a Ukrainian drone flew over head and we can assume it was correcting the targeting of the shelling artiliery attack.It seems no end is in sight anytime soon.Today at the G20 summit in Bali Ukraine president Zelensky again said Ukraine won't take part in negotiations by saying there would be no "Minsk-3" peace agreements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Ukraine has put forward “unrealistic and inadequate” terms for future peace talks.Lavrov said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Bali, where he reiterated accusations that Kyiv “categorically refuses” negotiations with Moscow.“I reminded him that all the problems are on the Ukrainian side, which categorically refuses any negotiations and puts forward terms that are obviously unrealistic and inadequate,” Lavrov The Russian mobilization went like this, 21 September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of military aged men in Russia. The decision was made a day after the announcement of referendums on the accession of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.[4][5]With the announcement of mobilization, Putin escalated Russia's military efforts in the war with Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia had a "huge mobilization reserve" and planned to mobilize 300,000 out of a pool of 25-30,000,000 possible fin a full mobilizationOn 14 October 2022, Putin claimed that the partial mobilization would be completed “in about two weeks”. On October 28, Shoigu told Putin that mobilization had been completed. On 31 October, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a second statement regarding the completion of mobilization, in which it reported that draft notices were no longer being handed out. On 31 October 2022, Putin announced that mobilization had "definitely" been completed.





Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

