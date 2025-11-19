RockMan Battle & Fighters (2000, Neo Geo Pocket Color)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RockMan Battle & Fighters is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in Japan.
The game is a compilation of two game which were originally developed for the arcades: Mega Man - The Power Battle and Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters.
Both games are fighting games and spin-offs to the Mega Man series. The games are single-player, and you play as Mega Man or some oher character from the series against a selection of robot masters from all Mega Man games. Like in the mains eries, you can choose to play in any order, and you receive a special weapon from each robot after defeating it. Each robot master has a weakness against one of the others' weapons. After defeating all robot masters, you fight a mid-boss from the series, and finally Dr. Wily.