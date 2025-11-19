RockMan Battle & Fighters (2000, Neo Geo Pocket Color)

RockMan Battle & Fighters is a one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in Japan.



The game is a compilation of two game which were originally developed for the arcades: Mega Man - The Power Battle and Mega Man 2 - The Power Fighters.



Both games are fighting games and spin-offs to the Mega Man series. The games are single-player, and you play as Mega Man or some oher character from the series against a selection of robot masters from all Mega Man games. Like in the mains eries, you can choose to play in any order, and you receive a special weapon from each robot after defeating it. Each robot master has a weakness against one of the others' weapons. After defeating all robot masters, you fight a mid-boss from the series, and finally Dr. Wily.

