EVEN MORE FREAKY FOG !!

This is a second video about this freaky weird fog; I uploaded this 2nd video in March 2024. It was obvious to me then that some bad stuff was being tested. With all the interest again, I have re-uploaded this.

UK Government documents detailing their plans along with the USA to conspire to poison us using chem trails. The real reasons for doing this are hidden behind the lies of climate change and CO2 rubbish.

The real reasons they are doing this is to get the materials into you for their Trans human project, kill and poison us all.