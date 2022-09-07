It's all in the Book...of Revelation

The Harlot is showing her true colors as the Great Re set/Cabal/Globalists continue to carry out their agenda of starvation, financial collapse and ruin. But there's a starting to be a global 'pushback' to the Globalist's agenda...but BEWARE...this group of 'globalist haters' will, sometime in the future, hate believers as well. God has warned us about what is coming as part of the signs of the times. This particular video of mine is long but well worth the price of admission! "Global Walk Out": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwvEAlGUqJg (Start at 4:30) Website for Global Walkout: https://globalwalkout.com/about-the-global-walkout/ “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F&index=1&t=17s “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s “Twinkling of an Eye” video: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk “When will believers become immortal?”: https://youtu.be/ybxu_Gk7b70 “Thief in the night”: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk “The Rapture”: https://youtu.be/ZHp3IXaEeFk “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing