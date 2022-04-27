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FULL SHOW: Democrats Fear Twitter Could Be Used Against Them As They Have Used It Against Their Opposition For Years
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40 views • April 27, 2022
The continued panic and freakout from the American left than Elon Musk has purchased Twitter continues. They are exposing themselves to the American people in so many different ways. It’s a joy to witness. Owen Shroyer breaks it all down. New covid numbers and vaccine death numbers are out, and it confirms what we already knew. The vaccines don’t work, but they do kill. These people also represent a threat to the general public, as we watch libs freakout and threaten people in stores who don’t wear a mask. Biden has another gaffe while the Tampa Bay Lightning are visiting the White House.
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