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Where is My Witness?
Martus for Truth
Martus for Truth
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When you encounter people with whom you may share, where is your witness?

#Witness, #Faith, #Jesus

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jesusfaithwitness
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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