Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
National Association of Christian Lawmakers Want Biblical Laws In America. Amos 4 & The Dark Day
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
9 Subscribers
10 views
Published 19 hours ago

Christian lawmakers push battle over church and state after Roe(News21) — A group of Christian lawmakers has been busy reshaping America’s relationship with abortion, LGBTQ issues and religion. But their ultimate goal — bridging the separation between church and state — is far more ambitious.


LYNCHBURG, Va. — A collection of state legislators and local government officials from across the country gathered in southern Virginia this summer with one unifying purpose.


They’re members of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, which in past years has distributed at least 15 pieces of model legislation to conservative lawmakers in various states — measures to ban abortion, restrict gender-affirming care and condemn gay marriage.


The group’s goal is to change the social fabric of the country and return America to what it says are its Judeo-Christian origins, and members are capitalizing on the momentum that the long-sought end of Roe v. Wade has given them to pass their vision of biblically informed law.


That phrase was popularized by Thomas Jefferson in a letter to the Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut in 1802. He wrote that the establishment clause in the Constitution created a “wall of separation” between religion and government.


But for some, the separation of church and state doesn’t prohibit established religious beliefs from becoming law.


“It doesn’t say there’s a separation of church and state, there’s nothing in the U.S. Constitution that says that. A lot of people think there is, but there’s not,” McCravy said. “However, it does say that we are not to establish a state religion.”


US Government Seizing Private Property: 7 Biblical Reasons To NOT Buy Property In 2023. Self-Denial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPXmUnj4k1s


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#NACL

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SDA

Keywords
bible studymark of the beastseventh day adventistcalvary chapelchurch and statesunday lawsda churchpresent truthnaclsunday blue lawssda sermonnon denominational christianamos 4national association of christian lawmakerssunday laws in americapresent truth sermon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket