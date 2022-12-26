12/16/2022 The Zelenko Report: Ann Vandersteel ft. Richard Gage, 9/11 Deep Dive #3 - WTC 7 - Extreme Heat

In this episode, Mr. Gage takes us still deeper into the mysterious "collapse" of the third World Trade Center Skyscraper on 9/11 - Building 7. We looks for forensic evidence found in the bowels of the smoldering pile of what use to be a building. We look for evidence of pyroclastic-like flow, evidence of extreme heat, like 3,000 degrees F, not accountable in the official narrative, evidence of melted steel and molten iron, evidence of ignited and unignited incendiaries in the blanket of powdered concrete that lay over the entire area of lower manhattan - all the information that was suppressed from public awareness by the government and mainstream media. But you'll see it all in this episode.

Richard Gage is the founder, and former CEO of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He is now independent with his wife Gail - at https://richardgage911.org from which they reach the public through their podcasts, speaking engagements and radio interviews.

Watch "The Zelenko Report" Live on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm EST