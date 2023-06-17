In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





June 16, 2023





Paul Harrell and National File’s Frankie Stockes discuss the queer agenda and how it’s targeting our children.





SPONSORS

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS: https://darkagedefense.com/teddy exposes the truth!!





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link

https://goldco.com/trenches





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/

General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/

If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop





FOLLOW:

https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2unalm-the-gays-are-coming-for-our-children.html