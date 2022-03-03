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WHAT IT MEANS TO BE HEALTHY: JERM WARFARE INTERVIEWS DR. SAM BAILEY
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34 views • March 03, 2022
EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

33265 subscribers



Dr. Sam Bailey: https://drsambailey.com
Jerm Warfare: https://jermwarfare.com
Donate And Support My Work: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
EarthNewspaper Daily Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
35 Articles And Videos Published Daily: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
24/7 News Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Gab Dozens Of New Posts Added Daily: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News / Videos Contact: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Many New Videos Published Daily: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper

Dr. Sam Bailey: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey

Jerm Warfare: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2
Jerm Warfare: https://jermwarfare.com/cartoons

Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-sam-bailey
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/health
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/freedom-fighter
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/germ-theory-vs-terrain-theory

My name is Mark R. Elsis, and I publish:
https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish has become the website where intelligent, free thinkers, seeking the truth, obtain their up-to-date articles, news stories, videos, and much more.

EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Thirty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
With more than 1,000 articles, news stories, and videos published every month.
Acquired from independent and reliable sources, on a completely ad-free website.
There are now over 10,000 informative posts that have been published and archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive

Subscribe To The EarthNewspaper.com Daily Newsletter
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe

From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 4,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 4,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19

EarthNewspaper.com
Ten articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Over 5,800 posts have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved, and are searchable by over 1,100 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com

EarthNewspaper.com 24/7 News And Archive
Twenty-five articles, news stories, and videos are published throughout the day.
24/7 News March: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-March-2022
Over 3,000 posts have been published and archived.
24/7 News Archive By Year / Month: https://EarthNewspaper.com/24-7-News-Archive

BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Over 3,800 videos uploaded, and many new videos uploaded daily.
Over 33,000 subscribers, averaging 56 new subscribers per day in February.
Over 15,600,000 videos viewed, averaging 42,114 videos viewed per day in February.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper

Gab.com/EarthNewspaper.com
Over 8,000 articles and videos posted, and 35 new daily.
https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

Writers Archive
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers

Subscribestar.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe and support my work today for 5.00 USD or more per month.
https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewspaper

Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com

Articles by Mark R. Elsis Published On EarthNewspaper.com
https://earthnewspaper.com/blog

Thank you for helping to promote and support https://EarthNewspaper.com, https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper, https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper and https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper by subscribing and linking to them.
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