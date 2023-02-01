Create New Account
Trump's Triumphs #58: The Teflon Don Survived Warp-Speed To Fight "Fake New" Again For The U.S.A...
16 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published 11 days ago |

     Our most important job today is to fight "Fake News".   Donald J. Trump i.e. "The Teflon Don" is our leader and instead of holding him up to the standard of perfection we should just mimic him and his fight against The Demon-Rats Fake News Clown World...

Keywords
trumpfake newsgerm theoryterrain theorydemon ratsviruselection fraudwarp speedstolen election

