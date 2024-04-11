Create New Account
Oh SH_T! Elon Musk goes to WAR with Brazil over free speech and authoritarianism Redacted News
Published 18 hours ago
The government of Brazil is going after free speech on X hard. Brazil demanded that X shut down accounts and Elon Musk refused. As a result, the government has launched a criminal investigation into Musk for allegedly spreading disinformation, obstructing justice, and allowing people to freely express their views. Joining me to discuss is Alexandre Guerreiro, he is a Portuguese legal and political expert with a large following in Brazil on his YouTube channel:
Keywords
free speechcensorshipelon muskbrazilcivil rights

