Sheeple Gone Wild : Karen and Kevin Throw Hot Coffee At Man For Not Wearing a Mask

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A similarly embarrassing altercation took place in sunny southern California on Friday when a mask-wearing couple berated two men for not covering up their faces. After some heated exchanges, the woman who confronted the two individuals throws coffee on one of the men, provoking a not very surprising response that was caught on camera and shared online.
“That was dumb,” the man filming says as his coffee-covered friend rushes toward the woman’s male companion and lands several blows. The masked man, whose face was bleeding after getting pummeled, called the police to report an assault.
According to reports, the couple were forced to apologize after the two maskless men presented officers with the footage of the totally avoidable skirmish.
Source : https://www.rt.com/news/496912-mask-madness-viral-videos/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CF9hK-sHJM
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