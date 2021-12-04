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LEE GARRETT PROVES THE CORONA SCAM IN NEWCASTLE LAW COURT'S - NO EVIDENCE TO PROVIDE AGAINST RISK ASSESSMENT
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695 views • December 04, 2021
The Risk Assessment The CPS bottled to turn up for to convict me
THIS IS MASSIVE NEWS FOR ALL OF US
THIS PROVES THAT THIS RISK ASSESSMENT IS VALID AND THEY CAN NOT REFUTE IT
ADMITTING THEY ARE TERRORISTS AND HAVE A GENOCIDAL PLAN AGAINST US
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE
Visit my website for more from me
www.leegarrett-thetruth.co.uk
THIS IS MASSIVE NEWS FOR ALL OF US
THIS PROVES THAT THIS RISK ASSESSMENT IS VALID AND THEY CAN NOT REFUTE IT
ADMITTING THEY ARE TERRORISTS AND HAVE A GENOCIDAL PLAN AGAINST US
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE
Visit my website for more from me
www.leegarrett-thetruth.co.uk
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