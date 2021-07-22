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Critical challenges related to the new e-invoicing system?
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e-Invoice applies to all businesses that have an annual aggregates turnover of Rs. 50 Cr & above, from 1st April 2021
Five important e-Invoicing challenge
1.ERP integration
Can I generate an e-Invoice within my ERP?
Yes, you can generate an e-Invoice within your ERP
2.Bifurcation of B2B and B2C Invoices
For B2B invoices: Generate e-Invoice and IRN
For B2C invoices: Generate QR code only
3.Cancellation & Amendment of e-Invoice
You can’t delete an e-invoice. You need to cancel the entire e-invoice within 24 hours on the IRP
4.e-Invoice data storage
On the e-Invoice portal, you can access data only for 48 hours
Five important e-Invoicing challenge
1.ERP integration
Can I generate an e-Invoice within my ERP?
Yes, you can generate an e-Invoice within your ERP
2.Bifurcation of B2B and B2C Invoices
For B2B invoices: Generate e-Invoice and IRN
For B2C invoices: Generate QR code only
3.Cancellation & Amendment of e-Invoice
You can’t delete an e-invoice. You need to cancel the entire e-invoice within 24 hours on the IRP
4.e-Invoice data storage
On the e-Invoice portal, you can access data only for 48 hours
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